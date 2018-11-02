iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (IXC) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 34.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $34.29 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

