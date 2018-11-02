iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,693,488 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the September 28th total of 1,917,588 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,278,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 542,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,613,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 1,510,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,171,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

