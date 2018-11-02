iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 289,274 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,639,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 676,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

