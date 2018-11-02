iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (HYXE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2611 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

HYXE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

