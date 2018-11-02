iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.12 (IBDT)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) declared a special dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,293. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

