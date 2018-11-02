iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.71 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

