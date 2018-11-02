iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (IYJ) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the third quarter worth $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the second quarter worth $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

