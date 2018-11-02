iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,247,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $275.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $254.77 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

