iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

IMTB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

