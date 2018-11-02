iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1369 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

