Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $570,265.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,850.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $80,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,461,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,630,000 after purchasing an additional 949,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 594,513 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.84. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

