Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iqvia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $1,165,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

