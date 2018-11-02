IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (HYLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA HYLV opened at $23.93 on Friday. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

