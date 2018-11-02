IPG Photonics (IPGP) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. 429,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,405. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

