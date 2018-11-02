Investors Title (ITIC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of ITIC traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $328.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 29.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 906.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 46.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.