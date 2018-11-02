Investors Sell Shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Strength (TSLA)

Investors sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading on Friday. $745.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $789.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tesla had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $2.13 for the day and closed at $346.41

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

