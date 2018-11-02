Investors Sell Shares of PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) on Strength (PRAH)

Investors sold shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) on strength during trading on Friday. $15.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PRA Health Sciences had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. PRA Health Sciences traded up $1.25 for the day and closed at $100.49

A number of analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

