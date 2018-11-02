Investors Purchase High Volume of GrafTech International Put Options (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,143 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,009% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $685,094,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $18.30 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,837.51% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.