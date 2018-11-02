Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LGI Homes (LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,723% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,003,000 after acquiring an additional 124,283 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,257,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 234,406 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,243,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after acquiring an additional 633,714 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.06. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 15.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $419.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

