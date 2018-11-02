Investors Buy Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $235.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $98.16 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($0.92) for the day and closed at $115.18

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,858 shares of company stock worth $68,953,653. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 308,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 117,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

