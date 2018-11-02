Investors Buy Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $235.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $98.16 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($0.92) for the day and closed at $115.18
Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.
The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,858 shares of company stock worth $68,953,653. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 308,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 117,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.
