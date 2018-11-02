Investors Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. $442.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $386.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.27 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $9.58

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5,184.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.