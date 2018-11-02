Investors Buy Shares of Facebook (FB) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Friday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $206.00. $982.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $724.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $258.82 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($1.40) for the day and closed at $150.35

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $206.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Facebook from $202.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $430,727,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

