Investors Buy Adobe Systems (ADBE) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $295.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $226.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.90 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Adobe Systems had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Adobe Systems traded down ($5.64) for the day and closed at $239.64Specifically, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.17.

The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after buying an additional 1,515,736 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth about $565,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,458,000 after buying an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $443,818,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

