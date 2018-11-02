Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.79.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 88,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,221. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

