Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TCW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW):

10/18/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/16/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

10/16/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

10/16/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

10/16/2018 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$3.15.

9/26/2018 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.25.

9/20/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.77. 2,047,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,426. Trican Well Service Ltd has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$171.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.68 million.

In related news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.