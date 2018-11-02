Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) recently:

10/26/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

10/18/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

