Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 72,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,767. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

