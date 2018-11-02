Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $6,644,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.