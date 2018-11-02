Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ITCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,044. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $903.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.
