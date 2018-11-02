Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,044. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $903.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.84.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

