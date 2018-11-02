Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.80 target price (down previously from C$11.00) on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.19.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

