Internet of People Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $90,621.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, Fatbtc and Bittrex.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015349 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 5,771,596 coins and its circulating supply is 5,265,972 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

