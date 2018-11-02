International Paper Co (IP) Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,259,000 after acquiring an additional 745,170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4,805.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 718,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 362,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 269,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. International Paper Co has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,501.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,864. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

