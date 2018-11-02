International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 741.47 ($9.69).

IAG stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 634.80 ($8.29). The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

