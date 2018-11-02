InterDigital (IDCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3,235.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 79.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in InterDigital by 53.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

