Intelsat (I) Shares Up 6%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.62. 2,840,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,852,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on I. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth $12,196,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

