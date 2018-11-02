Intelligent Investment Chain (IIC) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Intelligent Investment Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $281,433.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank and BCEX. During the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00252442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.41 or 0.09902949 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official website is www.iicoin.io

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Trading

Intelligent Investment Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Investment Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

