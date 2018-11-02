Integer (ITGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY18 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 2,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.84. Integer has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $455,535.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,419,284.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Integer by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Integer by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

