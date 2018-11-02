Installed Building Products (IBP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $4,489,770.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 536,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 183,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

