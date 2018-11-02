Insperity (NSP) Issues Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Insperity has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $210,738.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,510,191.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,192 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,208. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.