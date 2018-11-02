Insperity (NSP) Issues Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:NSP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Insperity has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.
NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.