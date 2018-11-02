Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Roger Adsett Purchases 3,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Roger Adsett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 59,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,104. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.30. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 14.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 86.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

