Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Roger Adsett Purchases 3,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Roger Adsett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 59,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,104. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.30. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 14.14.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.