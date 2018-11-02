Insider Selling: Zions Bancorp (ZION) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zions Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,031. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 121.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 190.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 94,667 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 101.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.