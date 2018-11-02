Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (WINA) Insider Sells $694,956.35 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven Murphy sold 4,555 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.57, for a total value of $694,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.43. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a net margin of 41.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Winmark by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 18.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

