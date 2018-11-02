Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veracyte stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Veracyte by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

