Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Veracyte stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $15.19.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Veracyte by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.
