Insider Selling: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $126,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,174.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,169. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,189,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,253,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,472,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,480,000 after buying an additional 448,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 54.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,598,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,885,000 after buying an additional 583,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

