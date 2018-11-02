Insider Selling: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Insider Sells 1,553 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “$95.59” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 30.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 30,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

