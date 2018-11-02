Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.44. 291,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 323,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

