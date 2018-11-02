Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) General Counsel Sells 23,307 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $483,387.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.87. 10,141,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,102. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $15,456,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $3,254,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amarin from $5.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

