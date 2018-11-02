Insider Buying: Visteon Corp (VC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Robert Manzo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VC opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 27.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 92.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.