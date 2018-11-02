Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Director James J. Dolan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

