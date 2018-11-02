Insider Buying: Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) insider Julie O’Neill acquired 1,000 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,400 ($16,202.80).

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

